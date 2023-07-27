July 24, 2023
Hazel Marie Wittenberg, 92, passed away on July 24, in her hometown of Litchfield. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service in Litchfield. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. (at the same location) celebrating Hazel's life and the legacy she leaves behind. A burial ceremony will take place at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield after the services, with a luncheon at the Eagles Club to follow.
Hazel was born on May 8, 1931, to Alice Marie Sand and John Rudolph Johnson. She was baptized on May 27, 1931, confirmed on Sept. 1, 1946, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1949. She was married to George Wittenberg at Beckville Lutheran Church on Oct. 16, 1949. Hazel embraced the role of a devoted wife and mother - two roles that brought immeasurable joy to her life.
Hazel was involved in many different clubs and religious activities. She volunteered to teach Sunday School, was a room mother at school, and taught confirmation classes in order to share her faith with younger generations. She was also a member of Bible Study, Circle, WELCA, the church council, and did quilting with the church ladies. In addition to these groups, Hazel was a 4-H leader, part of a bowling league, part of several card clubs, and she was a longtime member of the Harvey Happy Homemakers extension group. She was also a hospice volunteer helping families through bereavement.
Hazel enjoyed hosting gatherings and farming. She always had the coffee pot on with homemade treats for neighbors and friends.
Hazel is survived by her beloved daughters, Gail (Geary) Olsen of Marine on St. Croix, Betty (Donald) Schultz of Litchfield, and Peggy (Curt) Meidinger of Zeeland, North Dakota; several grandchildren, Joel Schrotberger, Jeanna Schultz, Brad (Kathy Kaping) Schultz, Jeff Schultz, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Meidinger, and Trevor Meidinger; great-grandchildren, Hannah Schrotberger, Sean Schrotberger, Mya Schultz, Kinlee Meidinger, and Sutton Meidinger.
Hazel is now reunited with her loving husband, George Wittenberg, who preceded her in death; her parents, Alice Marie Sand and John Rudolph Johnson; her siblings, baby Agnes Mae, Dorothy Nelson, Grace Farnquist, Ralph Johnson, Andrew Johnson, and Donald Johnson.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com