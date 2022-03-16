March 14, 2022
Heidi D. Alama, 63 of Litchfield, passed away March 14, 2022, at home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield in addition to one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Ostmark Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Heidi Dawn (Rosenow) Alama, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Melstrom) Rosenow, was born Feb. 10, 1959, in Paynesville. She was baptized April 12, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She grew up with her four siblings in rural Watkins. Heidi was confirmed in 1974 at Ostmark Lutheran Church and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1977. In 1979, Heidi moved to Litchfield and on Aug. 15, 1981, she married the love of her life, Rick Alama, at Finnish Memorial Park in Kingston. Together, Heidi and Rick raised their family in Litchfield.
Later in life, Heidi furthered her education and graduated from Ridgewater Community College in 2001 with a degree in the accounting field. She worked at a variety of jobs including Hutchinson Technology, Modern Quilters, and seasonally at H & R Block. Most recently, she worked at Greater Minnesota Family Services. She was a member of Ostmark Lutheran Church.
Gardening, reading, and doing crossword puzzles were activities Heidi enjoyed. She loved a good road trip and going to the casino with her dad. Heidi cherished her family, including her beloved and loyal companion, Gus, who was always by her side.
Heidi is survived by her husband Rick Alama of Litchfield; daughter Holly Rosenow of Litchfield; stepdaughter Stephanie Alama of Dunnelon, Florida; grandchildren, Eli Rosenow of Litchfield and Maya Lundquist of Litchfield; father Bob Rosenow of Litchfield; and siblings, Dan (Linda) Rosenow of Annandale, Tammy (Don) Renne of Duluth; Dana (Chuck) Pautsch of Arlington, and Darla Rosenow of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Ollie Melstrom and Harry and Marietta Rosenow; mother Betty Rosenow; niece Kellie Renne; and stepson Ricky W. Alama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.