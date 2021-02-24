Feb. 14, 2021
Heidi Broberg, 63, of Pennock, died Sunday, Feb. 14 at home. There will be a visitation from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at First Covenant Church in Willmar followed by a service at 6:00 p.m.
Heidi Marie Broberg was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Litchfield, to Stanley and Laura (Strande) Berquist. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She grew up in Litchfield and attended Wagner Elementary School and Litchfield High School, graduating in 1975. She then attended Willmar Community College and Mankato State University, graduating in 1980 with a B.S. in Physical Education. On July 19, 1980, she was united in marriage to Donald Broberg at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They lived in West Bend, Iowa, Morgan, and Willmar, before moving to their home in rural Pennock in 2013. Heidi worked in Building Administration and Care at First Covenant Church in Willmar for over 20 years.
She is survived by her husband Donald Broberg of Pennock; four children, Abbey (and Andrew) Kveene of Willmar, David Broberg (and Maggie Kinney) of Woodbury, and Lauren (and Dustin) Stepaniak of Sunburg; Jacob Broberg(and Morgan Stoebrel) of Willmar; eight grandchildren; brothers, Sheldon Berquist of Fridley, Gary Berquist of Burnsville, Roger Berquist of Lenexa, Kansas; and sisters, Karen Schneider of Watkins, and Betty Durben of Sun Lake, Arizona.
Heidi was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. hafh.org