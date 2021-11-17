Nov. 11, 2021
Helen A. Miller, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Howard Krienke. Special music (CD), “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”. Casket bearers were Larry Lehmberg, Ron Lehmberg, Jeffrey Lehmberg, Kyle Miskowiec, Patrick Ecklund and Austin Ecklund.
Helen Anna Miller was born on Mar. 30, 1928, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Henry and Rachel (Erdman) Lehmberg. Helen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education in Glencoe and Hutchinson.
On June 17, 1949, Helen was united in marriage to Arthur Miller in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Diane. Helen and Arthur resided in Hutchinson. They shared 58 years of marriage until the passing of Arthur on Feb. 17, 2008.
Helen was employed as an assembly worker at various Hutchinson businesses, including Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, Burns Manor, and Hands Inc. before becoming employed at Tonka Toys in Mound. After leaving Tonka Toys, she became the cook for Hutch Café and Hutchinson Technology Incorporated.
Helen enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, canning, fishing, and crafting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Helen passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Helen is survived by her daughter Diane Krienke; husband Floyd, of Hutchinson; grandson, David (Tammy) Krienke, of Elk River; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Krienke of Elk River, Samantha Krienke of Elk River, Haley (Kyle) Miskowiec, of Plymouth; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Krienke, of Rockford, Kiana Krienke of Rockford, Owen Miskowiec of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lehmberg, of Buffalo; many other relatives and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rachel Lehmberg; husband Arthur Miller; great-grandchild Austin Krienke; brothers, Henry Lehmberg, Melvin Lehmberg, Clarence Lehmberg and his wife, LaVerne.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.