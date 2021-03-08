Mar. 8, 2021
Helen Ann Revier, 80, of Waite Park, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation is one hour prior to the services at the church.
Helen was born August 22, 1940, in Stewart, the daughter of Oscar and Helen (Heyen) Mayer. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. She graduated from Stewart High School with the Class of 1958. She then went to work for McCarthy Brothers in Minneapolis and later at Fingerhut in Gaylord. She was united in marriage to Charles Lewis Revier April 8, 1961, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. Three children were born to this union. She then lived as a Navy wife when Charles was serving until June 16, 1976. During that time, they lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Mountain View, California; and Lemoore, California. They then moved to Waite Park, where they made their home and raised their children. Helen also worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud, retiring in 2002 as a supervisor. Since retirement, they have continued to live in Waite Park. She stayed active through the many things she volunteered at including: St. Joseph’s Church, Parish Fall Festival, communion to nursing homes and shut-ins, Catholic Charities Food Shelf, funeral luncheons and VA Hospital. Faith and family meant everything to her. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the cabin, music and being a big cheer leader for her children and grandchildren, not missing any of their activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter Kayleigh Revier; sister Corrine Grande; and brother Donovan Mayer.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles of Waite Park; children, Doug (Carol) Revier of Sartell, Darren (Barb) Revier of St. Augusta, and Pam (Barry) Larson of Waite Park; six grandchildren, Kevin Revier and Amy (Ben) Bonnema, Jordan (Chrissy), Rachel and Josh Revier, and Jack Larson; sister, Bev Schatz of Glencoe; brothers, Jim (Jeanette) Mayer and Greg (Julene) Mayer, both of St. Cloud; sister-in-law Deb Mayer of Eden Valley; nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.