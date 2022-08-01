July 25, 2022
Helen Theuringer Beckstrand, 85, passed away July 25 in Minneapolis. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Helen was born Dec. 22, 1936, the seventh of eight children born to Hugo and Helen Theuringer. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Hutchinson. She attended parochial school at this church for the first eight grades and then graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954. After high school, Helen attended St. Cloud State College and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.
Helen taught for two years prior to her marriage to Wallace Beckstrand on June 10, 1961, and continued teaching three years until they began their family. In 1971, Wallace’s employer moved them from Hutchinson to Blue Earth. After both children were in school, Helen began working in the office at Trinity Lutheran Church. She served on several committees at Trinity and also the Southeast Minnesota Synod. In 1985 after completing the requirement, Helen was commissioned as an associate in ministry of the ELCA. She retired from Trinity after 32 years.
Helen enjoyed sewing, quilting, hardanger and cooking. Her love of baseball was instilled in her by her father, and she was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins, watching games on TV and attending as many as she could. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandson were her pride and joy. She enjoyed and supported them wholeheartedly and enjoyed traveling with them. Helen continued to live in Blue Earth following the death of her husband in 2001. She moved to Plymouth in 2013 and found a new set of friends at Vicksburg Crossing and a new church home at St. Philip the Deacon.
She is survived by son, Paul (Marijo); daughter, Karin; grandchildren, Amy (Josh) Brown, Jamie, Trevor and Travis; great-grandson, Beckett Brown; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, John, Bob, Bill, Betty, Mary and Dick.