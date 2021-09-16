Sept. 15, 2021
Helen E. Durken, 93, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday Sept. 15, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday Sept. 20, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Sunday at the Church of St. Philip with a 3:45 p.m. Rosary and a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church Monday. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Litchfield. The memorial service will be live-streamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Helen Emma Durken the daughter of Frank and Emma (Chakel) Coufal was born Aug. 18, 1928 in Olivia. She attended country school near Bird Island. Helen was united in marriage to George Durken at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia on July 23, 1955. She was the true definition of a farm wife, working alongside George farming together. They later moved a few miles down the road to Lake Richardson, where they would spend the next 28 years of lake life, working in their garden, yardwork and fishing. She was a member of the Church of St. Philip where she was active in the ladies’ quilt group and for many years ran the annual church bazaar Country Store. She also worked at the Litchfield Food Co-op. She made the “best in the world” dill pickles and will be remembered for her homemade bread, coffee cake and apple strudel. Helen wrote the details of her day on the family calendar and always had a smile for everyone. She enjoyed walking, gardening, canning, attending her grandkids cross country meets and greeting her new great-grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her children, Kevin (Deb) Durken of St. Cloud, Betty Jo Halls of Albertville, Scott (Kari) Durken of Darwin, and Nancy Larson of St. Michael; four grandchildren, Brandon (Cassie) Durken, Kelsey (Jon) Barrick, Erin (Steven) Hendrickson and Jason Durken; and eight great-grandchildren, Aiden and Callie Durken, Ecko, Nani and Onyx Barrick and Cameron, Nora and Calvin Hendrickson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Emma; husband George; great-granddaughter Ellie Elaine Hendricksen; siblings, Barbara Kieffer, Mary Keiffer and Jim Coufal; and son-in-law Rick Halls.
