Oct. 10, 2021
Helen Florence Froemming, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, at Lakeside Nursing Home in Dassel. Funeral service was Thursday, Oct. 14, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Duet by Jim Wendling and Renee McKimm performing “You Are Mine.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” Casket bearers were Daniel Froemming, Timothy Trautman, Christopher Amsden, Tyler Braathen, Jeffrey Dobratz and Terry Field.
Helen Froemming was born at home Oct. 25, 1940, in Grafton Township, Sibley County. She was the daughter of Lenhart C. and Eva Marie (Hanke) Dettmann. Helen was baptized May 4, 1941, at the Stewart Methodist Church by the Rev. Olney, and confirmed May 10, 1952, at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson, by the Rev. Russell Carr. Helen was later confirmed Lutheran at Peace Lutheran Church in the fall of 1960, by the Rev. Julius Buelow. She went to first grade in the Stewart Public School, second through sixth grade at McLeod County District 20 West Lynn School, and then attended Hutchinson High School where she graduated with the Class of 1958.
On Sept. 18, 1960, Helen was united in marriage to Dale R. Froemming at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Susan and Dean. They shared 61 years of marriage. Dale and Helen farmed and raised their family 5 miles north of Hutchinson at the end of Lake Hook Road.
Helen worked at Hutchinson Medical Center from 1958 to 1959 and at Dassel State Bank from 1959 to 1960. During the 1960s she raised her two children, gardened and managed the household. During the 1970s, Helen worked part time for various insurance agencies, local retail stores, and then worked full time at Hutchinson Technology until she retired in 1997.
Helen was a talented seamstress and shared her skills as a sewing 4-H leader, made special outfits and decorating items for the family, and especially enjoyed making cross-stitch Christmas stockings for each of the new family members. She loved playing in their 500 card clubs and attending neighborhood picnics and coffee sessions. Dale and Helen made an annual Thanksgiving trip to Colorado to see Dale’s sister, Candace, and her family and always ensured the family bonds remained strong. They also took time for an annual anniversary trip and were able to visit many different destinations throughout the United States. But many of the best times were spent with family at the cabin on Lake Washington near Dassel. Helen loved to have the grandchildren with her at the cabin and would do sleep overs, play cards, and catch sunfish off the dock. As an only child, Helen always appreciated her family and was happiest when surrounded by her husband, in-laws, children, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Helen is survived by her husband Dale R. Froemming; daughter Susan Trautman and her husband Allan, of Darwin; son Dean Froemming and his wife Debbie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Daniel Froemming and his wife Jordyn, of Hutchinson, Jennifer Braathen and her husband Tyler, of Thompson, North Dakota, Taylor Trautman and her boyfriend Chris Amsden, of Plymouth, Timothy Trautman and his girlfriend Kiera Gottfredsen, of St Paul; great-grandchildren, Valentine Braathen and Wesley Braathen; sister-in-law Candance Brinkman and her husband Mark, of Boulder, Colorado; nieces, Kelly Jackson and her husband Michael and sons, Leo and Ryden of Thornton, Colorado, and Kristin Godfrey and her husband Graham, of Denver, Colorado; many other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Lenhart C. Dettmann and Eva Gehrke; grandson Gregory Trautman; and niece Laura Brinkman.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.