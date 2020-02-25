Feb. 23, 2020
Helen E. Hansen, 91 of Litchfield, passed to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of St. Philip with a 4:45 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be at the St. Columban Cemetery, rural Litchfield.
Over the course of her 91 years, Helen filled many roles in her life. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and volunteer. In all of these roles, she dedicated herself to caring for and loving others more than herself. Her love, humor, friendly conversation, patience and excellent cooking will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have known her. She had a sweet, patient personality and was a dedicated, proud mother who showed her love through kindness, nurturing and good cooking. She enjoyed visiting, gardening, canning, flowers and baking.
Helen was born Oct. 11, 1928 in McLeod County, daughter of Frank and Elsie (Koepp) Schmeling. She grew up in Cedar Mills, graduated from Litchfield High School in 1947 and continued her education with LPN training in Willmar. Helen wed Kenneth Hansen at the St. Columban Church on Feb. 26, 1955. They eventually settled in rural Litchfield in 1960. Helen became an LPN at the Litchfield Hospital in 1966 and remained there until her retirement in 1990, caring for innumerable people during that time. After her retirement she continued to perform volunteer duties at the hospital. She also volunteered her time with Meeker County Extension. She was a devout member of the Church of St. Philip where she was a Lay Minister, and active with the Daughters of Isabella and the quilting group. She was very proud to receive the Bishop’s award for service to the church.
Survived by her husband Kenneth of Litchfield; children, Jim (Donna) Hansen of Clearwater, Florida, Ann (Mark) Lien of Litchfield, John (Lori) Hansen of Ham Lake, Bob (Kathy) Hansen of Watkins, Nancy (Dick) Bachmeier of East Bethel and Rich (Linda) Hansen of Monticello; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; step-sister Marlys (Roland) Rehmann; son-in-law Ron Halvorson; numerous cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elsie; children Jean Halvorson and Chris Hansen; sisters Ella, Arlene and baby girl Schmeling; half-sisters Marie, Agnes and Dorothy.
