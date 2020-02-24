Feb. 13, 2020
Helen E. Henke, 81, of Brownton passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist was Vicki Herrmann. Congregational hymns were “I Know My Redeemer Lives,” “My Course is Run, Praise God, My Course is Run” and “I’m But A Stranger Here.” Casket bearers were Corey Henke, Perry Henke, Chad Henke, Josh Henke, Paul Henke, Steve Henke and Adele Henke.
Helen was born on Feb. 14, 1938, on the family homestead in Winthrop, Sibley County. She was the daughter of William and Mary (Borchert) Thenemann. Helen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Zion Lutheran Church. She received her education and was a graduate of Winthrop High School, class of 1956.
Helen and Lee first met at a roller rink and became an elegant dance skating couple. Skating became a regular family passion for the next 20 years. Helen was active at Immanuel Lutheran Church, including Ladies Aid, altar guild and teaching Sunday school for 25 years. Lee and Helen were married on Oct. 21, 1956, and shared 63 years together. They farmed their land south of Hutchinson for more than 50 years. Like most farmers, Helen could shingle a roof or drive a baler. She loved working with animals and was particularly fond of her cats.
Helen worked at 3M for many years and recounted with a smile that she packed videotape that went to the moon on the first Apollo mission. Fact or legend, it makes for a good story. Helen also worked at Green Giant, JCPenney and Cash Wise Foods. She was very involved with 4-H as a leader and mentor when her boys were members and was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. She made hundreds of quilts, large and small, which won awards and were sent to many countries around the world for charity relief. Helen was an amazing baker and canner. Her dill pickles were legendary and everyone loved her snickerdoodle cookies. She was an avid and accomplished roller skater and skated into her 60s. Helen had so many great memories spending time with her grandchildren and family out at the family farm.
Helen is survived by her husband, Lee; sons, Paul (Jenise) and Steve (Margo); granddaughters, Adele and Celine; brother Gordon Thenemann; sister Agnes Sandquist; and brother-in-law Orlin “Butch” (Judy) Henke.
Preceded in death by her parents William and Mary; brother Carl Thenemann; sister Marvel Moore and her husband, Paul; and her brother-in-law Elmer Sandquist.
Helen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, one day shy of age 82.
