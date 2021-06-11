June 7, 2021
Helen L. Klein, 82, of Rush City and formerly of North Branch and Lindstrom, passed away June 7, when the Angels called home another of God’s children. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom. Share your stories of remembrance from 1:00 p.m. until the time-of-service Friday at the funeral home. A luncheon to follow the service at Access Church in North Branch. A private family interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Helen was born June 16, 1938 to John and Adeline (Carlberg) Wood in Litchfield. After graduating from Litchfield High School, she proceeded to join the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command. After leaving the Air Force, she started her career in computers at IBM. She married Joseph Klein Jr. Aug. 17, 1968 and moved to Lindstrom. In the early 70’s, she decided to open a daycare and devote her life to children until her retirement. She enjoyed puzzles and all types of games, especially when she won! She enjoyed collecting memorabilia of bears and cats. One of her greatest loves was her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children, Stanley Klein of Stacy, Lori (Brian) Hannah of Crystal, Chris (Amy) Klein of Harris, and Philip Klein of Rush City; her 14 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Adeline; husband Joseph; brother Manly Wood; and sister Elizabeth Wood
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. grandstrandfh.com