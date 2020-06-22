June 18, 2020
Helen Louise (Schultz) Mackedanz, 95, of Hutchinson died of natural causes June 18, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was June 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County, with interment in the church cemetery.
The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Organist was Mallory Eckstrand. Congregational hymns were “What God Ordains Is Always Good,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were Jay Mackedanz, Brent Luthens, Brian Bahneman, Dennis Schultz, Donald Schultz and Gary Schultz.
Helen Louise (Schultz) Mackedanz was born June 7, 1925, in Forest City Township, Meeker County. She was the daughter of Adolph and Emma (Holtz) Schultz. Helen was baptized on June 28, 1925, by the Rev. Guse and was confirmed July 3, 1938, by the Rev. Karl J. Plocker, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Helen received her education at District 71, Harvey Township, Meeker County, and graduated from Litchfield High School.
On June 7, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Walter Mackedanz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield by the Rev. Karl Plocker. This marriage was blessed with one son, Lynn. Helen and Walter worked together on their family farm in Acoma Township until 1982, when they moved to town in Hutchinson. Walter and Helen shared almost 68 years of marriage.
Shortly after graduation, Helen went to California to care for her cousin, who had lost her mother. She also held employment at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, California, as a “Rosie the Riveter.” She also worked at Red Owl, Bretts, and Northern Shoe Company (formerly Tiffany’s Shoes), all in Hutchinson. Helen was a great babysitter and caregiver. When someone needed help, she was there for them and took care of many over the years. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, teaching Sunday school and Luther League. She was also a member of Ladies Aid and Acoma Prayer Group 1.
Helen enjoyed playing cards, embroidering, cooking and baking, project groups, and visiting with her nieces, nephews, friends and family. She loved going to band concerts, listening to old-time music and dancing. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Helen is survived by her son Lynn Mackedanz and his wife, Patty, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jennifer Luthens and her husband, Brent, and Jay Mackedanz and his wife, Miranda; great-grandchildren, Emma and Addison Luthens, and Aubree, Lily and Hazel Mackedanz; brother-in-law Kennard Bahneman of Woodbury; sister-in-law Doris Schultz of Grove City; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Emma Schultz; brothers, Arnold Schultz, Wilfred Schultz and his wife, Pearl; sister June Bahneman; mother- and father-in-law William and Minnie Mackedanz; brother-in-law Everett Mackedanz and his wife, Hazel; sister-in-law Hazelle Zummach and her husband, Rolland; and nephews, Lyle Mackedanz, Gale Schultz, Craig Bahneman and David Schultz.
