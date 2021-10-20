Oct. 17, 2021
Helen M. Bonderson, 75, of Winthrop, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in Bernadotte Lutheran Cemetery, Bernadotte Township, Nicollet County. The Rev. Bob Miner officiating. Organist is Julie Trebelhorn. Congregational hymns are "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Casket bearers are Helen's Family.
Helen Marie Bonderson was born Nov. 3, 1945, in New Ulm. She was the daughter of Verner and Mabel (Smith) Tullgren. Helen was confirmed in her faith at Faith United Church in Winthrop. She was active in 4-H in her youth. Her favorite memories were of visits to Illinois to her grandparents' home. Helen received her education in Winthrop and was a graduate of the Winthrop High School Class of 1963.
On July 10, 1965, Helen was united in marriage to John Bonderson at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Helen worked many years at Fingerhut in Gaylord and then retired from HTI in Hutchinson. She and John grew very large gardens. Helen's family eagerly looked forward to her homemade pickles. Helen and John were blessed with five children, Sheila, Kevin, Daryl, Mark, and Lori and 15 grandchildren that she boasted of and worried over. Helen and John shared 56 years of marriage.
Helen was an expert seamstress, often making her children's clothing in their youth. In the past 20 years, Helen had become an avid quilter, creating incredible textile works of art for her family. She has made beautiful quilts nearly every year for Green Lake Bible Camp for their yearly auction. This year no different, even after injuring herself in a fall in May and being unable to work on it, once home, she marathon quilted to finish it in time for the auction. Helen had a keen interest on World War II and the Holocaust, reading many, many books on the subject.
Helen was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
Helen passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington at the age of 75 years. Blessed be her memory.
Helen is survived by her husband John Bonderson of Winthrop; children, Sheila Evanson and her husband Robert of Stewart, Kevin Bonderson of Tracy, Daryl Bonderson and his wife Betsy of Belle Plaine, Mark Bonderson and his wife Jeanine of Brookings, South Dakota, and Lori Stepanek and her husband Matthew of Prior Lake; grandchildren, James, Tara, Ross, Emily, Brooklyn, Chloe, Jerrad, Bailey, Jake, Johnny, Jacob, Emma, Ava, Kyra, Camryn; great-grandchildren, Emmet and Eli;
sister Lois Setterlund and her husband Robert of the Villages, Florida; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Verner and Mabel Tullgren; mother-in-law and father-in-law Maybelle and Arthur Bonderson.
Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.