Dec. 18, 2019
Helen L. Schmit, 93, of Litchfield died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Augustana Dassel Lakeside Community Home in Dassel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, with a 2 p.m. prayer service at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Helen Louise Schmit, daughter of William “Bill” and Bertha (Palm) Schmit was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Grove City. She received her education at Grove City High School and was united in marriage to Richard Schmit Nov. 22, 1949, in Eden Valley Assumption Church. Together they farmed north of Eden Valley for four years before buying a farm near Grove City, farming there from 1955 to 1970. Helen also worked at Fingerhut in Litchfield, cleaned for Father Peter in the rectory and was a cook at Gloria Dei. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady in Manannah and Church of St. Philip. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking Christmas cookies and had a green thumb with her garden and plants. She valued time with her family and loved watching birds while sitting on her porch swing. Helen was strong willed and stubborn, yet had a grateful, accepting personality and a gentle way of giving advice.
She is survived by her children, Linda and Dale Granlund of Litchfield, Carol Larson of Litchfield, Jerome of Grove City and James and Connie of Litchfield; grandchildren, Brandon and Amy, Laura, Jess and Melissa, Sarah and Shaun, Becky and Joel, Amanda and Sanjay, Carli, Kelly and Dana; great-grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Wyatt, Ella, Dylan, Ayda, Hadley and Jaxon; and special friend Cemmy Gniffke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; and siblings, Donald Thomsen, Elaine Munter, Marie Gillman and Willard Thomsen.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com.