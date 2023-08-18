Aug. 13, 2023
Henrietta Marie Blazinski, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 13 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Gail Lehn. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” Shepard Me O God,” “On This Day, O Beautiful Mother,” “Amazing Grace,” “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearers were her great-grandchildren, Jasmine Chavarria, Peyton Blazinski, Alicia Lopez.
She was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Glencoe, the daughter of John and Barbara (Pawlicki) Splichal. Henrietta was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Glencoe. She received her education in Glencoe and graduated in 1956 from Glencoe High School.
On April 28, 1962, Henrietta was united in marriage to Leonard Blazinski at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with two children, Ronald and Debra. Henrietta and Leonard purchased a home on Lake Erie in rural Hutchinson, Meeker County, and later moved into Hutchinson in 2015. They shared 58 years of marriage before the passing of Leonard on April 14, 2021.
Henrietta farmed with Leonard in rural Glencoe for several years. She was also employed with Hutchinson Technologies Inc. She retired in 2000. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Henrietta was also a member of the St. Anastasia Council of Catholic Women.
Henrietta enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed walking, traveling and fishing. Henrietta cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Henrietta is survived by her son, Ronald Blazinski and his wife, Kathy of Silver Lake; daughter, Debra Blazinski and her special friend, Harley Kenning of Glencoe; granddaughter, Crystal Blazinski; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Peyton and Alicia; sister-in-law, Diane Splichal; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Splichal; husband, Leonard Blazinski; brother, John Splichal; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Bertha Blazinski; sister-in-law, Theresa Havlicek and her husband, James.
