June 2, 2022
Henrietta Alice Wentworth, 82 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with family by her side. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at the church, in addition to one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Henrietta was born May 6, 1940, in Kossuth County, Iowa to the late Henry and Mary Schaumburg. Henrietta was one of five children, three of whom preceded her in death. She graduated high school in Ledyard, Iowa. Henrietta grew up in the Methodist church and has remained a steadfast Methodist throughout her life.
On Aug. 31, 1958, she married Melvin “Butch” Wentworth. They were married for 63 wonderful years. They were blessed with two girls, Yvonne and Vicky. Henrietta was a devoted, loving wife and mother. Family was always important to her. She was energetic and vivacious. Henrietta was a homemaker as well as holding down numerous jobs throughout her life. She was known to be an excellent cook and loved to bake. Her spare time through the years was filled with her love of crafting. She was always generous with gifting the items she made. Henrietta loved to play bridge and many evenings were filled with friends playing cards or marbles. Travel also filled Henrietta and Butch’s lives whether it be winters in Arizona or Texas where she loved to ride her three-wheeled bicycle all the way into her 80's, cruises to various places around the world, a safari in Africa, or a road trip to Alaska. She will be remembered as always busy and on the go. She was lovingly referred to as Mrs. “On Da Go” by her brother. As for her jobs she was a car hop, secretary, sales clerk, Newcomers hostess, Avon lady, and flower shop clerk, to name just a few. Henrietta ended her working life with 15 years at Hutchinson Technology.
Henrietta leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Butch Wentworth; daughters, Yvonne (Jim) Hegedus of Maple Grove and Vicky (Milt) Hanson of Park Rapids; her three cherished grandsons and their families, Jim (Nicole) Hegedus, great grandchildren Eddie and Nora of Plymouth, Adam (Anne) Hegedus, great grandchildren Kate and Emma of Medina, and Steven (Erin) Hegedus, great grandchildren Henry and Marshall of Brooklyn Park. She also leaves behind her brother Paul (Sherry) Schaumburg; many dearly loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pearl (Norm) Jensen and Madge (Don) Haas; brother Marvin (JoAnn) Schaumburg. Also preceding her were her beloved in-laws, Ray and Dena Wentworth; brothers-in-law, Don Wentworth, Harold (Helen) Wentworth, John (Dee) Wentworth; sisters-in-law, Iona (Alvin) Richardson and Lillian (Elmer) Hamlin.
All memorials will be given to an organization that supports mental health.
Henrietta will be dearly missed! She is at peace at last!
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.