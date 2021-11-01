Oct. 27, 2021
Henry Dale Wiederich, 81, of Winthrop, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, at his home in Winthrop, with family by his side. Private family graveside service will be at a later date at McKinley Cemetery in Cass County.
Henry Wiederich was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Hendricks. He was the son of Herman and Iva (Crawford) Wiederich. Henry was baptized Sept. 13, 1942, in Clear Lake. He received his education in Sebeka through the seventh grade.
On July 1, 1967, Henry was united in marriage to Joyce Olson at home in Wadena by a Justice of Peace. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Roger and Elroy. Henry and Joyce moved to Lester Prairie in July 1967. In 1993, they moved to a hobby farm in Brownton, where he raised apple trees, a few beef cattle, chickens to sell, and gardened. They lived in Brownton until 2017 when the couple decided to move to Winthrop. Henry and Joyce shared 54 years of marriage.
Henry helped his brother Earl in south St. Paul and later worked for farmers in western Minnesota. He also worked at Lester's Inc. in Lester Prairie for 18 years before working at Nordic Track in Glencoe until he retired in 1995.
Henry loved country music and dancing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Henry is survived by his wife Joyce Olson; sons, Roger Wiederich and Elroy Wiederich; sister-in-law Ginger Wiederich; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Iva Wiederich; parents-in-law Gaylord and Evelyn Olson; and brothers, Herman Jr. Wiederich, Kenny Wiederich, Bobby Wiederich, Johnny Wiederich, Earl Wiederich, Howard (Kathy) Wiederich, Donald Wiederich, and Vernon Wiederich.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.