July 18, 2020
Henry F. Lange, 89, passed away at his home in St. Cloud July 18, of congestive heart failure and gratefully not the pancreatic cancer he was diagnosed with in February. A private graveside goodbye will be held with family and burial at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. Arrangements by Peterson-Grismo Funeral Chapel
Born in Maple Lake, Jan. 6th 1931 to Edward and Mecie (Brown) Lange, Henry grew up on various homesteads in Wright County. He was too young to drive when he got his first job, but Henry was a hard worker and provided well for his family all his life, including buying some of his siblings their first cars. After a year in the army during the Korean war, he was discharged for medical reasons. Not long afterwards, he met his cousin’s best friend, Ruthann Schmedeke, and married her June 28th 1952. Hank and Ruth tried farming near Buffalo for the first few years of marriage, but eventually the family farm was sold. For most of Hank’s life, he worked in construction as a backhoe operator. He loved fishing, plowing snow, polka music, and spending time with his family. After he retired, he and Ruth spent many winters in Arizona. They lived in Monticello, Buffalo, Darwin and for the last 14 years, St. Cloud.
Henry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth; three daughters, Darlene (Glenn) Jude of Dayton, Donette Danberg of Cokato, and Deb (Jay) Kadlec of Sartell. Further survived by grandchildren, Tony Jude, Tami White, Melanie Wolffing, Trista DeLong, Kenny Danberg, Seth Danberg and Salem Kadlec; four great grandchildren; his sisters, Cleo Stomberg, Violet Negus, Rose Sharber, Linda Jordan, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Dale; son-in-law Dave Danberg; parents; sister Anna Mae; brothers, Sonny, Fred, Woody and Mike; and brother’s-in-law Eldor, Jim, and Harley.
Special thanks to CentraCare hospice staff, VA nurse Jen, and ADARA home health staff for their loving care over the past months.