Oct. 19, 2019
Henry C. Lies, 81, of Darwin died Saturday, Oct. 19, at his home in Darwin. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will from 12-2 p.m., at the church. Interment will be at a later date in the Ellsworth Cemetery.
Henry Clarence Lies, son of Henry Anton and Katherine (Corbett) Lies, was born Nov. 14, 1937, in Watkins, Minnesota. He attended country school near Watkins. Henry drove dump truck for a road construction company for a few years before working at a feed lot near Olivia. He then worked for National Lead in St. Louis Park. Henry then started working for Cargil until he retired. In retirement, he helped Allan West farm and also at the Darwin elevator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching wrestling and old westerns on TV. Henry loved spending time with his family and his pets.
Henry enjoyed going to the Minnesota Draft Horse Field Day Show in the fall. He also enjoyed going to the Forest City Stockade and Threshers Show. He grew up in an era that was transitioning over from horse and buggy to automobile. Many a time he used horse and buggy to go on errands and other activities, before he could purchase a Model T.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Lies of Darwin; children, Teresa Ann Gansen of Pipestone, Susan Marie Becker of Hutchinson and JoLayne Carla Skoglund of Duluth; grandchildren, Beth, Amanda, Josh, Ruth, Tony, Alissa, Brianna and Cheyenne; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and Donald; and sister Mary Ann.
