Dec. 10, 2021
Henry Harold Springer, 85, loving husband and father of five children, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, with a 5 p.m. rosary and 7:45 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Saint Benedict Parish Cemetery in Avon, following the service.
Hank was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Winona, to Roman L. and Rose M. (Klosowski) Springer. He attended local schools in Winona and joined the Navy in 1953, retiring in 1972 as a chief petty officer. He was proud to have served on board four destroyers during his career. After leaving the service he was employed by the Department of the Army, eventually retiring as a management analyst. Hank married Mary Elizabeth Dreher in September 1967. They raised five children. Hank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the National Association of Destroyer Veterans.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; and children, Mary of Tucson, Arizona, Paul of Pierre, South Dakota, William of Benton, Arizona, Joseph (Diane) of Grove City, and Matthew of Minneapolis. He is also survived by his brother Tom (Nancy) of Trempealeau, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the School of St. Philip Scholarship Fund, St. Philip School 225 E. Third St., Litchfield, MN 55355.
