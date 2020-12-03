Nov. 25, 2020
Herbert Schultz, 96, of Willmar, formerly Cosmos, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at his home in Willmar. A private family funeral service was at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Renville County. A drive-thru public visitation was Thursday, Dec. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Herbert was taken to his final resting place by horse-drawn hearse to the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. A public graveside service was at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Soloist was Ricky Weispfennig performing “In The Garden” and “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.” Postlude was “Happy Trails.” Honorary casket bearers were Herbert’s great-grandchildren, Samaira, Sophia, Audrey, Maxwell, Lilly, Eliott, Colten and Dexton. Casket bearers were Herbert’s grandchildren, Shaun Cunningham, Stacie Ward, Shannon Cunningham, James Wallace, Sarah Wallace and Michelle Stitt.
Herbert Frank Otto Schultz was born Feb. 14, 1924, in Brookfield Township, Renville County. He was the son of Albert and Sophia (Kriz) Schultz. Herbert was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township. He received his education at the Brookfield Township Country School.
On Nov. 14, 1954, Herbert was united in marriage to Earlene Esther Weispfennig at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Vickie and Connie. Herbert and Earlene resided in rural Cosmos and shared 54 years of marriage until Earlene passed away July 4, 2009.
Herbert was a lifelong farmer and worked as a Dekalb seed corn salesman. He also delivered the Sunday Star Tribune newspaper for 48 years until retiring in 1995. Herbert was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos.
Herbert loved going to auctions and was often the last one to leave. He was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed socializing, as he would drive miles for a free cup of coffee and cookie. Herbert also enjoyed traveling with his wife, making many trips to Germany, Alaska and Hawaii. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Herbert is survived by his daughters, Vickie Cunningham of Willmar and Connie Wallace and her husband Dean of Willmar; grandchildren, Shaun (Renae) Cunningham, Stacie (Matthew) Ward, Shannon (Corey) Cunningham-Radcliff, James (Danielle) Wallace, Sarah Wallace and Michelle (Chris) Stitt; great-grandchildren, Samaira, Sophia, Audrey, Maxwell, Lilly, Eliott, Colten and Dexton; brother Arnie Schultz of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law Marvel (Weispfennig) Blom of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Sophia Schultz; wife Earlene Schultz; brothers, Ermand Schultz and Leo Schultz; and many other aunts, uncles, and relatives.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.