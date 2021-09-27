Sept. 25, 2021
Hilda Clara Fenske, 100, passed away Sept. 25, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Private services for Hilda were at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam officiated.
Hilda Fenske was born Oct. 2, 1920, at home in Collins Township, McLeod County. Hilda was the daughter of Otto and Alvina (Radtke) Gaulke. Hilda grew up in Collins Township where she attended District 31 School, and also the Immanuel Lutheran School.
Hilda was baptized Oct. 6, 1920, at home by the Rev. Heinrich Weerts. Hilda was confirmed in her faith April 9, 1933, by the Rev. Heinrich Weerts at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. On Feb. 14, 1940, Hilda was united in marriage to Howard Fenske at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. The couple established their farm near Stewart, where Hilda resided until she was over 90 years old. Hilda moved into town in Brownton in 2012 and lived there for several years. After a few health struggles, Hilda moved to Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Hilda enjoyed gardening, tending to her livestock, and working on the farm. She was an avid genealogist and spent many years gathering family history that she collected in a published book of family genealogy. She was also a quilter and liked to sew.
Hilda passed away having reached the age of 100 years, 11 months, and 23 days.
Hilda is survived by her sister Elsie Dettman of Stewart; son Donald Fenske and his wife Marion (Rath), of Hutchinson; and daughter Deanna Manteufel and her husband Paul, of Hutchinson; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Alvina (Radtke) Gaulke; her husband Howard; brothers, Fred, Walter and Martin Gaulke; sisters, Frieda Kietzman, Selma Froemming, Amanda Sifferath and Esther Stressman; brothers-in-law, Paul Kietzman, Erwin Froemming, Benjamin Sifferath, Otto Stressman and Eugene Dettman; and sisters-in-law, Meta (Pagel) Gaulke, Lorraine (Wick) Gaulke and Ethel (Hahn) Gaulke.
May the Lord bless the memory of Hilda Fenske to all who love her and who sorrow at her death.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake served the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.