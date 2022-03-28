March 25, 2022
Hildegard E. Wagner, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Musical group, Lori Bleck, Carol Maiers, Mark Maiers and Ruth Wagner, singing, “In the Garden”, “Amazing Grace" and "My Chains Are Gone”. Congregational hymns, “Abide With Me” and “Jesus Loves Me”. Honorary casket bearers, Deb Wagner, Jason Johnson, Justin Johnson, Marjorie Huls and Gloria Ruzicka. Casket bearers, Thomas Wagner, Jeremy Schmidt, Denton Strohchein, Larry Walhburn, Josh Adshire and Brice Wagner.
Hildegard Ella Wagner was born on July 16, 1929, in Lynn Township, rural Stewart. She was the daughter of Fred and Alma (Streich) Rannow. Hildegard was baptized as an infant on July 28, 1929 by the Rev. Frank at Zion Lutheran Church West Lynn, Hutchinson, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1948.
On May 27, 1951, Hildegard was united in marriage to Myrle Wagner at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Janna, Randall, and Darryle. Hildegard and Myrle resided and farmed in Collins Township near Stewart, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 45 years of marriage before the passing of Myrle on June 27, 1996.
Hildegard was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. When she moved to Hutchinson after retirement, she became a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Hutchinson. She was involved in many church activities, card clubs, and various community boards. She loved researching and working on family histories as a part of the McLeod County Historical Society.
Hildegard enjoyed playing cards, gardening, fishing, and traveling to Arizona. She cherished the time she had with her family, especially her grandchildren and friends. She was grateful for the time spent and friendships made with her neighbors at the Village Cooperative of Hutchinson where she made her home.
Hildegard passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 92 years. Blessed be her memory.
Hildegard is survived by her children, Janna (David) Schmidt of Spicer, Randall (Dana) Wagner of Stewart, Darryle (Ruth) Wagner of Stewart; grandchildren, Angela Bourdaghs, Jeremy (Mandi) Schmidt, Samoane (Josh) Abshire, Thomas Wagner, Breanna Wagner, Chelsea Wagner; great-grandchildren, Wilder Bourdaghs, Addy Bourdaghs, Luka Schmidt, Leo Schmidt, Harley Anderson, Allison Anderson; many other relatives and friends.
Hildegard is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alma Rannow; husband Myrle Wagner; sisters, Arlene Wagner and Darlene Strohchein.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the funeral service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.