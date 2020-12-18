Dec. 13, 2020
Homer “Sonny” A. Barrick, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A celebration of Sonny’s Life will be at a later date.
Homer “Sonny” Allen Barrick was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Litchfield. He was the son of Homer Charles and Helen Ann (Koepp) Barrick. Sonny was always our Christmas miracle. He was born with a tumor and referred to the University of Minnesota where they operated and said that the tumor had fingerings into the brain and couldn’t be removed saying that he would not make it past infant age. Sonny was baptized as an infant in Litchfield in 1942 and later confirmed in his faith as a youth in Hutchinson.
Sonny was a lifetime member of the Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He was also a lifelong farmer. His passion for horses followed the Barrick heritage of riding and driving horses before he could even walk. The family was Sonny’s center and the family’s center was Sonny. He was a friend to all of Hutchinson. Sonny loved the McLeod County fair and enjoyed all horse shows that his family was involved in. Watching tractor and horse pulls was his favorite thing to do. He also loved to “give directions” to any situation that warranted it. Sonny also enjoyed the Amish friends in Indiana.
Sonny passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 83 years. Blessed be his memory.
Sonny will be remembered as a very caring, helpful and happy person who always had a big smile for you. How dearly we will miss him but our memories of him will be stories we will share forever.
Sonny is survived by his siblings, LeRoy Barrick and his wife Darlene, of Hutchinson, Juanita Barrick-Onnen of Mankato, Mary Barrick of Darwin, Tomas Barrick and his wife Carol, of LaGrange, Indiana, Julie Kadelbach and her husband Eugene, of Litchfield; nieces, Amanda Kaping, Stephanie Sommerfeld, Stacy Vilt, Helena Schmalz, Dennine Beasley, and DeSarie Wright; nephews, Matthew Barrick, Steven Barrick, Eric Kadelbach, and Robby Kadelbach; 29 great-nieces and nephews; “Adopted Sister” Sandy Henrichs; and special friend, Sharon Euerle; many other relatives and friends.
Greeting Sonny into heaven will be his parents Homer and Helen Barrick; sister-in-law Ruth Barrick; and niece Patty Barrick.
