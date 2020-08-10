Horace “Hoss” G. Strang, 83, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
