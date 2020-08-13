Aug. 7, 2020
Horace "Hoss" G. Strang, 83, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Aug. 7, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service was Thursday, Aug. 13, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pelican Rapids. The Rev. Brian Nehring and Rev. Gary R. Garvey (graveside service) officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Nehring and Tally Miosek (graveside service) performing "The Lord's Prayer." Congregational hymns were "Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” "Softly and Tenderly" and "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers were Cody Trapp, Darrel Olson, Dwight McCabe, Brett Lewis, Reese Seefeldt, Craig Kohls, Cody Schiroo, Corey Martin and Eric Letvin.
Horace Gilbert Strang was born Dec. 28, 1936, in Dawson, North Dakota. He was the son of Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang. Hoss was baptized and confirmed in his faith, both at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele, North Dakota. Horace received his education in Dawson, North Dakota, and graduated from Dawson High School in 1954. He then furthered his education at Concordia College for a short time before returning to the family farm to work alongside his father.
On Dec. 31, 1961, Horace was united in marriage to Janice McCabe at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele, North Dakota. They became proud parents of two children, Lisa and Jeffrey. Hoss and Jan farmed and ranched outside of Dawson for over 40 years, and then moved to Pelican Rapids in 1994. In 2017, Hoss and Jan moved to Hutchinson to be closer to family. They shared 58 years of marriage.
Hoss was always active in the community and spent time as a member of the school board, Lions Club, community plays, church choir and church council. He enjoyed playing amateur baseball, watching sports on television, fishing, walking and watching his kids, and eventually grandkids, participate in activities. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Hoss was many things throughout his lifetime: a farmer, rancher, cattle buyer, volunteer, storyteller and singer, but his most treasured titles were husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Blessed be his memory.
Hoss is survived by his wife Janice "Jan" Strang of Hutchinson; children, Lisa Trapp and her husband Cody of Litchfield, and Jeffrey Strang and his wife Kristi of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Brodie and Braeden Trapp, and Aidyn and Nolan Strang; siblings, Dorothy Motl of Bismarck, North Dakota, Lorraine Olson of Fargo, North Dakota, and Donald Strang and his wife Alinet of Mesa, Arizona; sister-in-law Audrey Strang of Mesa, Arizona; and many other relatives and friends.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents Stewart and Lillian Strang; and brother Norman Strang.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.