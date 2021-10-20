Oct. 14, 2021
Howard (Howie) Eugene Riggle, 81, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Hutchinson Elks Lodge located at 720 Highway 7 in Hutchinson. There will be a Military service at 1 p.m. at Hutchinson Veterans Memorial Park, 255 1st Ave. NE, Hutchinson. Transportation will be provided from the Elks to the park and back.
Howie was born on Sept. 16, 1940, in Fairmont. He was the son of Harold and Martha (Forbes) Riggle. Howie graduated from Truman High School in 1958 and was a star basketball player for the high school team. He was also a Vietnam-era Veteran, having served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960.
On Feb. 6, 1965, Howie married his sweetheart, Alice Marie Ziemer at St. Paul Lutheran church in Truman. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Troy, Tracy, and Terri. Howie and Alice shared 48 years of marriage until 2013, when Alice passed away from ALS. As a newlywed couple, they lived in Truman and would later move to Wausau, Wisconsin. In 1978, the Riggle family moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota, where Howie remained until 2019, when he and son Troy headed to Alabama in search of warmer weather. The two Riggle boys eventually settled in the foothills of the Smokey Mountains in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Before he retired in 2005, Howie began his career with Hutchinson Technology, Inc. (HTI) in 1978 as a tool and die maker and supervisor. As a natural born engineer, Howie played an integral role in the success and growth of HTI as a major contributor to the industry. In just one example of Howie’s engineering prowess, Howie took it upon himself to solve what even IBM had said was an unsolvable challenge in the world of tool and die; IBM had said that the T-flex couldn’t be formed in a “one hit” die, but Howie was certain it could be done. As he was working on the project, IBM sent representatives to Hutchinson to help him with the design. However, when they saw the caliber of his work, they realized that his tooling was so far beyond what they had seen that there was no need to guide him. Howard Riggle was truly a pioneer in the world of tool and die.
“All work and no play” never was Howie’s mantra, and he loved spending his free time with family and friends. If he and the family weren’t water skiing at Lake Marion on the weekends, then he was busy as an active member of the American Legion Post 96. During his 66 years with the American Legion, he wore many different hats, including that of Post Commander from 1985 to 1986. One of his passion projects was the promotion of the Legion baseball program, and he remained a big fan of the team club. Howie was also a proud member of the local 40/8 club for the past 41 years. Anyone who attended a McLeod County Water Carnival parade between the early eighties and late nineties is sure to have seen Howie onboard the beloved Loci, tossing out candy to anyone with outstretched hands.
One of Howie’s greatest joys in life was service to others. While living in Truman, he became a member of the Truman Fire Department and discovered just how much he loved helping others. When the Riggle family moved to Hutchinson in 1978, his desire to serve his community continued when he joined the Hutchinson Fire Department. Throughout his life and up until the very end, he could always be counted on to do the right thing and to help those in need. One such example of his loving and protective nature occurred when Howie lived in Hutchinson. During a violent thunderstorm, Howie stayed up watching the night skies for signs of trouble. Sure enough, a bolt of lightening struck the neighbor’s house. Howie noticed smoke and then flames near their attic, and he was at their front door in no time, ringing the bell, banging on the door, and waking the young family from sleep. Everyone made it out safely.
Howie truly knew how to enjoy life. He never took himself too seriously, and he knew the value of turning the other cheek. He was one of the kindest, most diplomatic people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Howie appreciated the little miracles life had to offer. From reveling in the splendor of hummingbirds, to singing ‘When Doves Cry’ for Alice, Howie always made sure he was living in the moment. Although Howie was a Jack of all Trades, he was atypically also a master of most. Shooting pool was definitely one of his bonus master trades. He loved the art of billiards, and he was happy to share his skill with anyone who wanted to learn. Howie started shooting pool as soon as he was tall enough to see the tabletop. He always encouraged us to play someone better than ourselves, because there is always so much more to learn.
Howie will never be forgotten, and his memory will forever be cherished. We will carry the lessons he taught us all throughout the rest of our lives. As Howie always use to say, “Remember to always buckle your seatbelt: it’s not only the law, but also a good idea!”
Howie is preceded in death by his loving wife Alice; parents Harold and Martha; stepfather Raymond Brown; granddaughter Taylor Renae Rowe; brothers, Orville and Harlan; sisters, Elsie (Donald) Shoen and Alice (Bob) Sandmeyer.
He is survived by son Troy; daughters, Tracy (Mike) Baker and Terri (Michelle) Squire; granddaughter Kelsey Rowe; great-grandson Liam Welk; granddaughter Aubrey Riggle; great-grandson DJ; brother Frank Riggle; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.