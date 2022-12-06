Dec. 1, 2022
Howard Arthur Wallmow, a resident of Harmony River in Hutchinson, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be held at Ellsworth Cemetery.
Howard was born Sept. 7, 1930, to Harry and Lona (Seefeldt) Wallmow at their home in Ellsworth Township, Meeker County. He was the second child born to the couple, and the family also included his siblings Harold, Marlys and Myron.
He attended District 66 Country School through the eighth grade before returning home to work on the family farm. He later initiated and was successful in obtaining his GED. At the age of 18, he entered the Army to serve in the Korean War. Prior to being honorably discharged, he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
While attending a dance by the Lake Stella Creamery, he was introduced to Beatrice Wallmow. The attractive couple was married April 3, 1954, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellsworth Township. After their wedding reception at the Lenhardt Hotel in Litchfield, they drove their 1952 green Plymouth Cambridge on their honeymoon to the Black Hills, Colorado, and Boys Town, Nebraska for a meaningful adventure to commemorate the start of their life together.
At that time, the family farm was purchased from Howard’s parents. Howard farmed exclusively until 1967, and then began working at 3M in Hutchinson to support his growing family. In 1992, he retired from 3M with 25 years of service. Howard and Bea sold the farm in 1998 so they could move into Litchfield and enjoy their “golden years”. They meticulously took care of their residence while raising a large garden, thus enabling them to continue blessing their family with the fruits of their labor.
Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, playing cards, and spending time with friends. He demonstrated his love to his family by always being available to his children and grandchildren as the need arose. He was talented at fixing problems in unique ways both on the farm and at their home in Litchfield. His motto was “just get it done.”
Howard and Bea enjoyed 67 years of married life and operating their family farm while raising seven children. Howard was an amazing example to his family of dedication, loyalty and commitment to God, Bea, his family, and his country. He exhibited integrity and honesty when engaging with his friends and community. However, he would never want anyone to consider him to be “perfect”… as that’s only true of God. In fact, God had the occasional opportunity to hear a few choice words when Howard was working with machinery and animals.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice; his parents, Harry and Lona Wallmow; brother Harold and his wife, Arlene; sister Marlys Haiden and her husband, Ray; son Reid Wallmow; his son, Ryan’s beloved wife, Delaina; as well as many other distant family and friends. Howard, though always displaying strength, missed his wife, Bea, dearly after she passed on March 15, 2022, and is blessed to be by her side again.
Howard spent his last days on this earth surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, Rhea Hatfield (Alex) in Kalispell, Montana, Rochelle Radunz (Brian) in Hutchinson, Randa Larsen (Boone) in Atwater, Rollo Wallmow (Kathleen) in Andover, Robert Wallmow (Jackie) in Coon Rapids, and Ryan Wallmow in Springfield, Virginia; his brother, Myron Wallmow (Geri) in Ennis, Montana also survives him. He is also cherished, loved, and survived by his 15 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com