Oct. 19, 2020
Ilo Ida Minnie Broberg, 92, of Dassel, died Monday, Oct. 19, at the Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center of Dassel. A private graveside service will be held at the Dassel Community Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to be given to the Augustana Lakeside Assisted Living and Apartments of Dassel, Augustana Health Care Center of Dassel, Ecumen Hospice at Litchfield, and Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Dassel. The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the graveside service.
Ilo Ida Minnie (Smith) Broberg, the daughter of Alex and Emma (Seefeldt) Smith, was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Ellsworth Township, Meeker County. She grew up in the Ellsworth Township area where she attended school. Ilo was baptized and later confirmed at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she had been an active member of the church ladies aid.
Ilo had been employed as a waitress as a teenager at the Coffee Cup Café and the Log Cabin Café in Dassel. She had also been employed at Fabri-Tech in Cokato for several years. After retirement, Ilo worked at an office helper and teachers aid at West Elementary in Hutchinson, helping young children learn to read.
March 20, 1948, Ilo was united in marriage to Lloyd Broberg at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. Together they made their home in Dassel until 1978, when they moved to Lake Washington. After Lloyds death in 1990, Ilo moved to Hutchinson where she made her home for several years. Ilo moved back to Dassel and made her home at Augustana Lakeside Apartments.
She loved her family with her whole heart, she was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s accomplishments. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain for holidays and special events. She enjoyed embroidery, old-time dancing, word search puzzles, card playing with friends and grandchildren and going to coffee and lunch anytime with friends. She loved to travel and had traveled to Hawaii, Las Vegas, California, New York, Florida and had enjoyed many trips to Branson.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Bob) Ahlgren of Dassel, Cindy (Reed) Pankake of Dassel, Charleen (Terry) Iverson of Hutchinson, and Loren (Karen) Broberg of Dassel; grandchildren, Josh Pankake, Alison Pankake, Ted (Tracy) Ahlgren, Alisha (Miha) Ahlgren-Khondoker, Lance (Heather) Iverson, Shawn Iverson, Brandy (Briana) Iverson, Tiffany (Charlie) Hannus, Spencer Broberg, and Hayley Broberg; great grandchildren, Michael, Alec, Daniel, Nicholas, Hannah, and Brinley. She is also survived by her brother Robert Smith of Annandale.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd in 1990; grandson Oliver John Broberg; parents Alex and Emma Smith; and her brother Marlyn Smith in 1987.