July 7, 2019
Iloa Mae (Leu) Angier, 81, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, originally from Waupun, Wisconsin, passed away July 7, surrounded by her family. A memorial celebration was Sunday, July 14, at the Springs Funeral Services, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Iloa was a passionate follower of Jesus who loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed teaching home economics, parenting and Bible studies. Her interests included hosting gatherings of all sorts, writing, gardening, sewing, crafts, baking, supporting missionaries and spending time with her family. She made everyone she knew feel like family.
She is survived by her husband Ralph W. Angier; children, Craig and Tamara Angier, David and Robin Angier, Susan Angier and Kathy and Darren Burns; grandchildren, Cassandra and Gallen Pierce-Lackey, Jennifer and Steven De La Roche, Hannah and Ben Reno, Benjamin Angier, David and Elizabeth Angier, Zachariah and Briel Angier, Michael Angier, Jessica and Zachary Varga, Sophia Angier and Noah, Vanessa and Ryan Burns; great-grandchildren, Ransom and Lennon Pierce-Lackey and Elena Angier; sister Marno and husband DuWayne Stellmacher; and nieces and nephews, Denise and Rick Jackson, Julie Stellmacher, Steven and Patti Stellmacher, Leah Ortiz and Jewan Cobbs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ben & Ruth Leu; brother David Leu; son Terry Angier; and great-nephew James Holton.