May 1, 2020
Immanuel Duesterhoeft, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 1, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family service and interment was held. The Rev. David Markworth officiated. Organist was Nancy Kurth. Congregational hymn was “Now Rest Beneath Night’s Shadow”
Immanuel John Edwin Duesterhoeft was born Oct. 2, 1922, in Lynn Township. He was the son of Julius and Friederike (Otto) Duesterhoeft. He was the tenth child of a family of twelve children. He was baptized as an infant at his parent’s home Oct. 8, 1922, by Pastor Henry Albrecht in Lynn Township and later confirmed in his faith as a youth July 1, 1937, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lynn Township. He graduated from Eighth grade in 1936 and took one year of post-graduate work at the same school.
In his youth, he worked on farms in the local vicinity. When his three older brothers were sent to the army in 1942, he helped his parents with the farm work. At age 21 he received an agricultural deferment from the local draft board. He did, however, volunteer his services to the Minnesota State Guard from 1942 to 1946.
On Oct. 18, 1946, Immanuel was united in marriage to Joyce Coffin of Boon Lake Township, Renville County, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lynn Township. This union was blessed with eight children, 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Immanuel and Joyce resided and farmed on the family farm in Boon Lake Township since 1948. Immanuel and Joyce shared 63 years of marriage until the passing of Joyce July 7, 2010.
Immanuel farmed together with his brother Gerhard until the fall of 1948 when he and Joyce bought their farm in Boon Lake Township. He truly loved farming, especially planting and harvesting the crops.
He enjoyed sports, trapping, baseball, softball, hunting, and fishing also bowling; at one time he was president of the Hutchinson Bowling Association. He also served as a supervisor on the Boon Lake Township board. He was active in church work serving as Chairman of St John’s Lutheran Church. He was also on the board of education and was treasurer for several years. He loved his family and enjoyed visiting with his relatives and friends.
Immanuel passed away Friday, May 1, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 97 years. Blessed be his memory.
Immanuel is survived by his children, Steven Duesterhoeft of Dassel, Niel Duestehoeft and his wife Linda, of Hutchinson, Janet Anderson and her husband Mark, of Janesville, Wisconsin, Ivan Duesterhoeft of Hutchinson, Roderick Duesterhoeft and his wife Sandra, of Stewart, Sharon Burger and her husband Thomas, of Charlotte, North Carolina,and Paul Duesterhoeft of Hutchinson;15 grandchildren, Sara Duesterhoeft, Jolyn (Michael) Reading, Jayme Anderson, Joseph(Rachel)Anderson, Jill Anderson, Lisa (Andrew) Auld, Julie (Jonathan) Gosz, Martin McManus, Timothy (Taylor) Duesterhoeft, Kathleen (Jay) Lyle, Cynthia (Colton) Arries, Susan Duesterhoeft, Sheila (Andrew) Stover, Alisha (James) McGinn, Emily (Taylor) Burgess; 15 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Colby Reading, Olivia, Hudson, Jackson and Sofia Stover, Alexandra, Charlotte and David Lyle, Gideon, Nolan and Lincoln Burgess, Claire Anderson, Samuel McGinn, Baby Duesterhoeft; brother Martin Duesterhoeft of Waynesboro, Tennesse; son-in-law Rev. Dennis McManus and his wife Mary of New Germany; special friends, Patty Kleinatland of Hutchinson,Bryan, Annie, Kylie, Edwin and Mallorie Peavy of Hutchinson: nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Immanuel was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Friedericke Duesterhoeft; Wife Joyce Duesterhoeft; daughter Rebecca McManus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Otto (Evalyn) Duesterhoeft, Daniel Duesterhoeft, Ernst (Alvina) Duesterhoeft, John (Ruth) Duesterhoeft, Gerhard (Delores) Duesterhoeft; sisters and brothers-in-law, Juliane (Alfred) Schramm, Marie (Carl) Quast, Bertha (Henry) Schramm, Ruth (Mike) Hagen and Louise (Louis) Reckow; sisters-in-law, Fern Duesterhoeft and Clara Nell Duesterhoeft.
