April 17, 2021
Inez Neiger, 96, of Hutchinson, went to be with Jesus Saturday, April 17, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Friday, April 23, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Revs. Zana and Grant Blomberg officiated. Casket bearers were Zach Ogren, Jed Ogren, Taylor Wirt, Ross Wirt, John Horstmann and Nathan Horstmann.
Inez Neiger was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Montevideo. She was the daughter of Joseph and Claudine (Olson) Gilbertson. Inez was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Mandt Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She was later baptized as an adult. Inez received her education at the “country school” and then attended Milan High School.
On July 20, 1948, Inez was united in marriage to Darwyn “Nick” Neiger in Montevideo, shortly after his service in the U.S. Navy. This marriage was blessed with five children, Regg, Pamela, Dawn, Robyn and Kim. Following their marriage, Inez and Darwyn resided and raised their children in Circle Pines for about eight years and then Hutchinson for about 17 years. In 1980, they retired near Lake Washington in rural Darwin where they were able to build a home big enough to feed all their children and grandchildren at one table. They shared 46 years of marriage until Darwyn passed away Dec. 27, 1994, after which Inez moved to her last home in Hutchinson.
During the war years, she and her family moved to the Twin Cities where she worked as a cold riveter and a waitress. Throughout her life, Inez loved learning more about the people around her, from the waitress serving her lunch to a shy toddler on Facetime. Within minutes, she was able to extract stories from her new acquaintances. Likewise, fragments of hymns, words from the Lord and prayers flowed easily whenever she spoke to her family. “Hey kid,” she was fond of saying, “I love you and Jesus loves you more!”
Inez was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She enjoyed helping out at church whenever it was needed.
Inez enjoyed bowling, playing cards, shopping and reading. She also enjoyed traveling and socializing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Inez is survived by three generations of her family; children, Regg Neiger and his wife Penny of Arlington, South Dakota, Pamela Wagner of Hutchinson, Dawn Ogren and her husband Marty of Hutchinson, Robyn Wirt and her husband Michael of Raymond, and Kim Propst and her husband Pete of Bunnell, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Jessemy Neiger and Robert Jungman, Angie and Brad Sharp, BreAnn Neiger, Zach and Jodi Ogren, Zana and Grant Blomberg, Jed and Danielle Ogren, Eliza and Mark Corbin, McCall and Derek Amundson, Ross Wirt, Taylor Wirt, John and Katie Horstmann, and Nathan and Tessa Horstmann; and 21 great-grandchildren, Ada, Adayla, Ashton, Bentley, Brody, Colton, Daxton, Dreyson, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Grady, Jessemy, Judah, Justus, Harlow, Hudson, Isaiah, Marty, Noelle, Olivia and Wallace.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Claudine Gilbertson; husband Darwyn “Nick” Neiger; sons-in-law, Brad Horstmann and Gene Wagner; brother Rueben (June) Gilbertson; and sisters, Katherine Gilbertson, Pearl (Ray) Opseth and Alice (Delose) Schuldt.
