April 20, 2023
Inga Juchna Hargis, daughter of Oskars and Marta Juchna, formerly of Hutchinson, died peacefully at her home in Westminster, Colorado, on April 20.
Inga was born in Rothenbach, Germany, on July 10, 1945, shortly after her mother fled Latvia hours before the Russians invaded. Very similar to the invasion of Ukraine today. Her father was at war and his location was unknown.
When the family was reunited they moved to America. First to a working ranch in South Dakota and then to Hutchinson sponsored by Faith Lutheran Church and Axel and Ruth Knutson.
Inga attended Hutchinson Public Schools graduating with the class of 1963. She furthered her education at St Cloud State University . She moved to Colorado to be with her brother who taught camera repair. She held employment with a detective agency and Price Waterhouse as a bookkeeper.
She was a gifted stained glass artist and won many awards with her pieces. She also designed and built many large windows for homes in Colorado. She taught stained glass for 17 years. Inga was a master gardener and gave many hours to her community .
She met Tom Hargis on Thanksgiving day in 1975 and they married in 1979.
She was a loving, caring partner, daughter, aunt and friend.
She is preceded in death by her father, Oskars; and brother Valdais.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; mother, Marta (who is 102); nephew, Alex; and many friends.