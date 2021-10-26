Oct. 17, 2021
Iola Fay Olson, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Celebration of Life is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Lions Park Pavilion in Victoria. Musician is Samuel Holmberg. Honorary urn bearers are Iola's grandchildren.
Iola Olson was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Staples. She was the daughter of Roy and Eleanor (Hodges) Nichols. Iola was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Crosby, and was a graduate with the Crosby-Ironton High School Class of 1952.
On Jan. 11, 1953, Iola was united in marriage to Axel Olson in Deerwood. This marriage was blessed with five sons, Steven, Brad, Mark, Kevin and Scott. They resided in Deerwood; Tipton, California; Mountain Iron; Hinkley; and made their home in Hutchinson in 1973. They moved to Garrison for 20 years during retirement before moving back to Hutchinson. Iola and Axel shared 60 years of marriage until Axel passed Nov. 25, 2013.
Iola was employed as a secretary at various businesses and also playing the piano and organ for Bethlehem United Methodist of Hutchinson, Community Alliance, and Light of the Cross Lutheran in Garrison. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed gardening, visiting and playing cards with family and friends, playing piano and organ, and she was somewhat fond of the casino.
Blessed be her memory.
Iola is survived by her sons, Steven Olson and his wife Sharon, Brad Olson and his wife Susan, Mark Olson and his wife Kathy, Kevin Olson and his wife Jodi, and Scott Olson and his wife Luci; grandchildren, David Olson, Jayme Olson and his wife Jessica, Andy Olson, Christy Olson, Tiffany Olson, Cody Olson, Mike Olson and his wife Jessi, Kelli Cribbs and her husband Michael, Alexandria Hansen, Victoria Hansen, Philip Olson and his wife Jayla, Kelsey Holmberg and her husband Samuel, Jeremy Olson, Joshua Olson and his wife Crystal, and Travis Olson and his wife Abretia; siblings, Ken Nichols and his wife Pat, Lyle Nichols, and Joy VanDorn; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Iola was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Eleanor Nichols; husband Axel Olson; and brother Elmore Nichols (Nick).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.