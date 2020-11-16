Nov. 14, 2020
Irene C. Schroeder, 98, of Silver Lake, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake. Private graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson.
The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiating.
Irene Christine Schroeder was born Sept. 16, 1922, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Carl and Amelia (Patzold) Exsted. Irene was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Glencoe and was a graduate of the Steven’s Seminary High School Class of 1940.
On Oct. 10, 1940, Irene was united in marriage to Harold Schroeder. This marriage was blessed with three children, Mark, Mary, and Julie. Irene and Harold resided in rural Hutchinson where Harold farmed. They shared 61 years of marriage until the passing of Harold Dec. 15, 2001.
Irene was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. WW White and for Dr. Dan Carlson for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Irene enjoyed being a 4H Leader, teaching Sunday School, and volunteering at Hutchinson Hospital. She was known for making the best poppy-seed kolaches and she enjoyed keeping in touch with her grandchildren.
Irene was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Irene passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, at the age of 98 years. Blessed be her memory.
Irene is survived by her son Mark Schroeder of Rochester; grandchildren, Bradley Schroeder of Rochester, and Briana Schroeder of Austin, Texas; brother Donald Exsted of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Amelia Exsted; husband Harold Schroeder; daughters, Julie Arnold, and Mary Sickler; sisters, Fran Graupmann and Christine Wandrie.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.