March 30, 2023
Irene Matousek, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, March 30, at The Olivia Nursing Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Bear Creek Cemetery in Hassan Valley Township.
She was born on March 29, 1930 in Biscay, the daughter of Martin and Agnes (Svoboda) Matousek.
Irene attended parochial school at St. Joseph Parish in Silver Lake for eight years and Silver Lake High School until graduation. She graduated from The College of St. Catherine in the nursing program at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1950. She was a registered nurse, nurse midwife, and following advanced education taught in universities in Minnesota, Kentucky, California, Pennsylvania and Utah until her retirement.
Irene is survived by a brother, Martin; two sisters, Kay Matousek and Sister Lucille Matousek SSND.
Preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Agnes Matousek; sister, Judy Blazinski.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com