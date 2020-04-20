April 17, 2020
Irene R. Christensen, 94, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, April 17, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson with a memorial service at a later date. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating.
Irene Renna Christensen was born April 7, 1926, in Kandiyohi County. She was the daughter of Iver Nels and Hilkie (Naber) Hanson. Irene was baptized at the age of 14 years old. She attended the country school in Kandiyohi County through eighth grade.
On Jan. 7, 1950, Irene was united in marriage to Russell Christensen at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Irene and Russell resided in Hutchinson and shared 68 years of marriage until Russell passed away Feb. 17, 2018.
Irene was a loving homemaker to her husband. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Irene enjoyed gardening, fishing and babysitting. She had a passion for embroidery work, sewing and baking cakes. She baked wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes for friends often. Irene especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
When Irene needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson Oct. 27, 2017. Blessed be her memory.
Irene is survived by her sister Pauline Hanson of Black Duck; and many other relatives and friends
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Iver and Hilkie Hanson; husband Russell Christensen; sisters, Isabelle Krueth, Joy Wilson and Rose Krueth; and brothers, Leonard Hanson, William ‘Gerit’ Hanson and Howard Hanson.
Memorial donations in Irene and Russell’s names may be given to Harmony River in Hutchinson for the excellent care that was given to Irene and Russell. Please send any cards of sympathy to Cathy Meyer, 58082 110th St., Cosmos, MN 56228
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.