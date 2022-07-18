July 14, 2022
Irene Margaret Vorbeck, 93, of Hutchinson passed away July, 14 at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were "Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Broken", "Blessed Assurance", "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman", "Song Of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art". Casket bearers were, Erin Kolp, Paul Arndt, Eric Arndt, Darcy Cole, Dustin Karstens, Danielle King, Ashley Mendoza.
She was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Roeina (Zinsmaster) Putz. Irene was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Brackett, Wisconsin. She received her education in Osseo, Wisconsin, and was a graduate of Osseo High School Class of 1946. Irene attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for two years and then transferred to St. Mary's Hospital School of Technology in Duluth where she received her degree for lab and x-ray technician.
On Oct. 31, 1953, Irene was united in marriage to Donald S. Vorbeck at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church. This marriage was blessed with three children, Pamela, Debra, and Donn. Irene and Donald made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 39 years of marriage before the passing of Donald on Nov. 9, 1992.
Irene was employed as a lab and x-ray tech for the Hutchinson Medical Center and Hospital. She retired in 1984. Irene was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She was also a member of the St. Anastasia CCW.
Irene enjoyed knitting, embroidery, word search books, gardening, sewing and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Irene is survived by her children, Pamela (Brian) Arndt of Hutchinson, Debra (Dirk) Karstens of Hutchinson, Donn (Beverly) Vorbeck of Litchfield; grandchildren, Erin (Joseph) Kolp, Paul (Heidi) Arndt, Eric (significant other Brittani Waldorf) Arndt, Darcy (Robert) Cole, Dustin (Angela) Karstens, Danielle (Sam) King, Ashley (Vincent) Mendoza, Cody Vorbeck; great-grandchildren, Sara Kolp, Michael Kolp, Hanna Arndt, Tucker Arndt, Karl Arndt, Gustav Arndt, Audrey Cole, Everett Cole, Cora Cole, Clayton Cole, Elijah Karstens, Logan Karstens, Landon Karstens, Libby King, Markus Mendoza, Alexander Mendoza; brother, Richard (Joyce) Putz of Strum, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Marilyn Vorbeck of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Roeina Putz; husband, Donald Vorbeck; grandson in-infancy.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.