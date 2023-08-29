Aug. 19, 2023
Irene E. Yerks, 89, of Silver Lake, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns are, “In The Garden”, “My Faith Looks Trustingly” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”. Honorary urn bearers are: Tim, Tyler, Ben, Adam, Brandon, Marilyn, Alyssa, Vanessa, Rena, Riley, Leyton, Corbin, Kyrin. Urn bearers are: Angie, Jamie, Wanda, Jenna, Courtney, Missy.
Irene Evelyn Yerks was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in Stewart. She was the daughter of William and Louise (Rath) Bulau. Irene was baptized as an infant on Feb. 11, 1934, by the Rev. Zimmerman, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 16, 1948, by the Rev. WM. Ulrich, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She received her education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of the Bufalo Lake High School Class of 1952.
On Nov. 21, 1952, Irene was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Leroy Yerks at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. WM Lemke in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Diane, Michael, Beth, and Kimberly. Irene and Chuck resided at Fort Bennington in Georgia while Chuck was stationed in the Army, Aitkin, Hutchinson, and later moved to Silver Lake. They shared 69 years of marriage prior to the passing of Chuck on April 26, 2022.
Irene was employed at First National Bank in Minneapolis for a period of time while Chuck was away. When he came home, Irene and Chuck decided to start a family. She stayed home with their children for several years until the children were older. Irene went on to work for J.C. Penney in Hutchinson for 12 years.
During her retirement, Irene worked at Walmart as well as the Local Dacmart Store (Development Achievement Center) in Aitkin. When the couple returned to Hutchinson in 2006, and Irene began working at the Discovery School and the Hospital Auxiliary for many years.
During her life, Irene was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, volunteering at the Church Book Store for many years, and teaching Sunday School and Junior Bible Class. She also belonged to the Dorcas Group where she held many different offices and chair positions including Christian Growth, LWML delegate, secretary, historian, vice president, and chairperson of the funeral group. Irene and Chuck were counselors with the Youth League at Peace Lutheran Church for several years and would take the youth of the church on camping trips. Irene also was a member of the Chat and Chew group, Bible study group, and the Aitkin Lions Club serving as a board member.
Irene cherished time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Irene and Chuck were members of a square dancing group and for many years belonged to a pinochle club. She had several hobbies including reading, embroidery, sewing, gardening, canning and preserving, and (her absolute favorite) fishing. Irene, Chuck, and their family spent many years camping at various campgrounds throughout Minnesota and other states.
Irene’s last years were spent at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. The first were spent there with Chuck, and the last year and a half she lived by herself. Irene conquered many misgivings and trials, but she relied on her family and God to get her through her daily challenges.
Irene passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Irene is survived by her children, Diane Doring and her husband, Ronald of Hutchinson, Michael Yerks and his wife, LuAnn of Hutchinson, Beth Kuiken and her husband, Paul of Aitkin, Kimberly Schmeling and her husband, Rodney of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob Bulau and his wife, Mary of Rochester, Bill Bulau of Buffalo Lake; sisters, Wendy Wick and her husband, Tom of Hutchinson, Mary Taylor and her husband, Allyn of Buffalo Lake, Phyllis Dunphy of New Prague; sisters-in-law, Carol Bulau of Nevis, Janet Bulau of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Bulau; husband, Charles Yerks; stillborn son; brothers, Glen Bulau and Ken Bulau; brother-in-law, Jim Dunphy, sister, Lucille and her husband, Leonard Haas.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.