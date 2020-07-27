July 17, 2020
Irma K. Kreie, 103, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, July 17, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Monday, July 27, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” “My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less” and “On Our Way Rejoicing.” Honorary urn bearers were Irma’s grandchildren, Nathan Kreie, Maria Arago, Chris Kreie, Michelle Benrud, Mark Kreie and Mary Hauser. Urn bearer was Marcia Roberts-Seboe.
Irma Kathe Kreie was born Sept. 25, 1916, in Arthur, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Theodore and Elsie Zimmerman. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith in 1930. When she was 4 years old, the family moved to a farm near Lake Marion in Sumter Township. She finished the eighth grade in McLeod District 49. She attended Brownton High School and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1933. She completed Normal Training School in Moorhead in 1934 and taught rural schools in McLeod County for six years. She recently laughed as she said almost all of her students have already passed away!
Irma was married June 8, 1940, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton to Virgil Edmund Kreie, son of Arthur and Catherine (Rupp) Kreie. They farmed together in Sumter Township for 39 years before they retired in 1979. Virgil and Irma had two children, Bill and Bob, an adopted daughter Julie, and a foster son Dale. They shared 67 years of marriage until Virgil passed away Jan. 26, 2008.
Irma was a former member of the Faith Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible classes and worked with the Luther League. As a current member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, she was active in ladies organizations and many Bible studies up until the time she could no longer attend due to health reasons. For many years after retirement, Virgil and Irma belonged to the Glen Goes Square Dance Club, and they wintered many years in Arizona and loved the winter weather there.
Irma was a wonderful homemaker, as she loved baking, cooking and entertaining. She always prided herself on setting a beautiful table for guests. Irma loved baking bread, especially raised doughnuts, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls. She also baked many cookies with her granddaughters. Irma also enjoyed watching the Twins and the Timberwolves on television.
Irma entered GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Nov 2, 2017, due to a broken leg.
Irma is survived by her son Bob Kreie and his wife Jan of Hutchinson; foster son Dale Borchardt of Newton, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan Kreie of St. Louis Park, Maria Arago and her husband David of St. Louis Park, Chris Kreie and his wife Tricia of St. Louis Park, Michelle Benrud and her husband Roger of Goodhue, Marcia Roberts-Seboe and her husband Brad of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Mark Kreie and his wife Stephanie of Brookings, South Dakota, Mary Hauser and her husband Steve of Arvada, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Chalin Kreie, Santi Arago, Eva Arago, Samantha Kreie, Casey Kreie, Emily Benrud, Calvin Benrud, Clara Benrud, Trinity Roberts, Brenden Seboe, Alex Seboe, Kendall Seboe, Carson Kreie, Avery Kreie, Piper Kreie and Brecken Kreie; sister Mary Gifford of Los Gatos, California; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Elsie Zimmerman; husband Virgil Kreie; son Bill Kreie; sisters, Lucille Rickert and Lorraine Sanken; brothers, Burton Zimmerman, the Rev. Herbert Zimmerman and Merlin Zimmerman.
Thank you for the wonderful staff for care we received at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.