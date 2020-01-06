Jan. 3, 2020
Isabelle M. Huhn, 87, of Kimball died Friday, Jan. 3, at home surrounded by family. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball with the Rev. Ken Felska officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service.
Isabelle Margaret Huhn was born April 6, 1932, in Monticello, to Joseph Perrin, Sr. and Vera (Wedgewood) Perrin. She graduated from Monticello High School. Isabelle raised her family in Kimball after living a short time in Buffalo. She was a former member of Kimball American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, garage saling, camping, fishing, flower gardening and bird watching. She loved being in the outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jim Metcalf of Kimball, Dennis (Becky) Huhn of Annandale and Rosemary Dobis of Albany; six grandchildren, Andrew (Steph), Justin, Zachary, Michael and Trevor Huhn, and Christina (Bob) Stoermann; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emily, Olivia, Chase, Lillian, Ava and Faith; a brother; and many other relatives and friends.
Isabelle was preceded in death by her parents; and brother.
