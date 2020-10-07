Sept. 26, 2020
Ivan Larson, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wed., Oct. 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leaders were the Cogley Sisters, Bobbi Ludewig and Patti Hoerner. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “Mass of Christ the Savior,” “When We Eat This Bread,” “Be Not Afraid,” “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman,” “Song of Farewell” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Urn bearers were Joshua Larson, Jonathan Larson and Joel Larson.
Ivan Vernon Larson was born Oct. 24, 1929, in St. James. He was the son of Nels and Emma (Goltz) Larson. Ivan was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at West Sveadahl Lutheran Church in Watonwan County. He received his elementary education in La Salle and was a graduate of the St. James High School Class of 1948. He furthered his education at Dunwoody Technical College for two years and received his degree in civil engineering.
Ivan entered active military service with the United States Army Sept. 3, 1948, in Winona. He served his country during the occupation of Japan, the Korean War, and the atomic bomb testing in Nevada. He received an honorable discharge May 21, 1952, in Fort Lewis, Washington, and achieved the rank of sergeant. Following discharge from the Army, Ivan took his grandfather, John Goltz (Anderson) on a one-month visit to Sweden to visit relatives whom John had not seen since emigrating to America with his family in 1912.
In 1954, Ivan went to work with E. Schmitt and Associates based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He then worked in St. Cloud, doing mapping and surveying for a year. In 1955, he relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, and continued doing civil engineering work for E. Schmitt on large oil and gas pipelines, and interstate highway systems in Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Delaware. In 1959, he went to work with Barnard and Bick Engineering in Jacksonville, Florida. He moved to Hutchinson in 1960 with the engineering company that was working on design of the city of Hutchinson’s new gas system. He was then hired by Hutchinson Utilities Gas Division, where he worked as superintendent of the gas division until retiring in 1993.
On May 2, 1953, Ivan was united in marriage to Mary Jane Greiner, and they were blessed with three sons, Quentin, Mark and Jeffery. Ivan and Mary Jane resided in Hutchinson and shared 63 years of marriage until Mary Jane passed away May 25, 2016.
Ivan was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson.
Ivan enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, golfing, playing cards and traveling. He especially enjoyed wintering in southern Texas. He loved seeing his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and bringing doughnut holes to all the grandkids every Saturday morning for many years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ivan is survived by his sons, Quentin (Pam) Larson of Hutchinson, Jeff (Ivy) Larson of Lago Vista, Texas; grandchildren, Lyndsay (Jason) Larson Howard, Alisa (Robert) Larson Schmidt, Jonathan Larson, Joshua Larson, Joel Larson and Zachary Larson; step-grandchildren, Tammy Lindahl, Sean Lindahl, Danielle Roggow, Dallas Bradberry and Brooke Bradberry; great-grandchildren, Cody (Katarina) Larson Schmidt, Mason Larson Schmidt, Jacob Larson, Benjamin Larson, Chloe Larson, Mitchell Jason Howard and Greyson Howard; step-great-grandson Austin Willett; great-great-grandsons, Reid, Kayden and Drake; sister-in-law Mary Greiner of New Hope; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ivan is preceded in death by his parents Nels and Emma Larson; unnamed sibling baby at birth; wife Mary Jane Larson; son Mark Larson and his wife, LeAnn; granddaughter Britany Larson; grandson Mitchell Larson; sisters, Dorothy Warling and her husband Art, and Eunice Call and her husband Les; brother Larry Larson; sisters-in-law, Mildred Greiner and her husband George Greiner Jr., Grace Fields, and Helen Swanson and her husband Lenny; and brother-in-law Richard Greiner.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.