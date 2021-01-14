Nov. 24, 2020
Jack Reinert, 66, passed away Nov. 24, in Ellendale, North Dakota.
Born in Hutchinson Aug. 16, 1954 to Bud & Helen Reinert. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Anastasia Hutchinson. He graduated in 1972 from Sturgis Brown High School, Sturgis, South Dakota.
Jack was involved with horses from a young age and made his living as a rancher and horse buyer living in South Dakota, Texas and Kansas.
Jack is survived by children, Casey Reinert, Cole (Jill) Reinert, Kodie Reinert; grandchildren, Kylie, Gavin, Zane, Trista, Jayda, and Lacy Reinert; siblings, Paul (LeeAnn) Reinert, Kathy Andreen, Jim (Karen) Reinert, Mark (Sue) Reinert, Deb (Jim) Peterson, Tim (Brenda) Reinert, Pete (Shannon) Reinert; many nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by parents Bud & Helen Reinert; grandparents, Alphonse & Gertrude Krebsbach, John & Francis Reinert.