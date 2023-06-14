June 11, 2023
Jack Lambert Saeger, 96, of Litchfield died on Sunday, June 11, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 (noon) on Saturday, June 17, at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. A private family funeral will be Saturday, June 17. Interment will be in the Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Jack Lambert Saeger, the son of John and Maude (Lambert) Saeger, was born on March 19, 1927, In Ortonville. He grew up in the Garfield area. From an early age Jack was responsible for taking care of the family farm. Then in May of 1945, he joined the Navy and participated in the battle of Okinawa. He served on USS LST 598 working as a storekeeper responsible for the supplies and cargo on the ship. He was discharged from the Navy July 2, 1946, with the rank of Seaman 1st class.
On Aug. 19, 1947, he was married to June Elizabeth Dombrouski at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. They lived in Granite Falls where Jack was a loving husband and father to six children. ln 1971, they moved to Litchfield after losing their home in a fire. Jack built the first house for his family in Litchfield and several others throughout the years.
Jack was a member of the American Legion Post #104 and the VFW 2818. He loved working, fishing, hunting, rodeos, westerns, and most of all, being with friends and family.
Jack worked as a bricklayer and worked well into his 80’s and won bid's on many large jobs. He laid brick on many churches, schools, and businesses over the length of his career and his beautiful workmanship will remain for all to see for many years.
He is survived by his children, Ron (Nancy) Saeger of Fargo, Richard Saeger of Riceville, Iowa, Kent (Kate) Saeger of Litchfield, Beth Oberg of Litchfield, Scott (Maribeth) Saeger of West Allis, Wisconsin, Val (Donald) Hector of Morris; grandchildren, Terry (Lisa) Saeger, Matt (Michelle) Saeger, Sarah (Eric) Gedrose, Carrie (Nathan) Brecht, John Kleven, Justin Oberg, Kristen Saeger, Jeffrey Saeger, Korie (Rich) Anderson, Jessica (Shane) Blair, and Joe Hector; great-grandchildren, Ian, Hannah, Bailey, Brady, Bethany, Naomi, Mattie, Henry, June, Elsa, Morgan, Parker, Owen, Dawson, Emmy, Carson, Jack, and Lucy; great-great grandchildren, Quinn, Lilah, Ivy, and Wilder.
In the lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com