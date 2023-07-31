July 27, 2023
Jack Ernest Ulrich, 81, of Litchfield passed away July 27. A memorial service was Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
He was born Dec. 18, 1941, to Ernest and Ida Ulrich in Thief River Falls. He was one of five children and was raised on a farm near Red Lake Falls. He attended school in Plummer and helped with the family farm. He has three daughters from a previous marriage. Jack married Patricia Sorenson Siegel in 1972; they had one son, Ray Ernest Ulrich in 1975, and made their home in Litchfield.
Jack worked for the First District Association for 29 years. His real passion was helping people. He was referred to as “the Energizer Bunny,” and was famous for his “fruit cake” and hams. He grilled hams and turkeys for numerous large events and cut lawns for people in need. He was a bailiff and transport officer for the Meeker County Sheriff's department, volunteering to drive for the Meeker Council on Aging, and driving for the Meeker County Veterans’ Van logging over 25,000 miles. He spent countless hours helping people get safely to medical appointments all across the state and on occasion even out of the state. He was the recipient of numerous awards for his service as one of his nominations stated, he “...has a huge heart and is loved by many throughout the County and the VAMC system.” Jack served on numerous boards and was involved in the State Dairy Association for many years. He was a Santa Claus for many Christmas seasons and ran with the Olympic torch. Jack loved dogs and truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He shared many of the delicious foods he had cooked with the community at the Your Haven Campground.
Jack is survived by his wife, Pat Ulrich of Litchfield; children, Jacqueline (Scott) Bultman of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rebecca (Steve) Bendickson of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Susan (Tom) Olson of Pelican Rapids; stepchildren, Wade Siegel of Litchfield, Peggy (Steve) Eklund of Menahga, and Corey Siegel of Sebeka; nine grandchildren, Maxwell Bultman, Zoe Bultman, Thea Bultman, Brian Bendickson, Jennifer Bendickson, Ezra Olson, Eli Olson, Breman Ulrich and Hailey Ulrich; great grandchildren, Lily Gravlin, Finnley Olson, Ren Olson, Henry Olson, Emmett Ulrich, Kinsley Ulrich and Katherynn Powers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ray Ernest Ulrich; and siblings, William, Edward, Ronald and Marion.
