June 24, 2021
Jackie "Jack" Rollin Rube, 81, passed away June 24 of underlying issues from pancreatic cancer. A military memorial service will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Jack was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, to Rollin and Dorothy (Worden) Rube. Jack graduated from high school in Sheffield, Iowa. He entered the U.S. Army in 1958, serving his country for 22 years. Overseas duty took him to Germany, Korea, and three tours in Viet Nam. He was awarded the Bronze Star while in Viet Nam in 1970-71. Jack was married to Judith Ukena Sept. 10, 1961. To this union they had two children, Robert and Tamara. Stateside duty took them to Nebraska, Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, Michigan, Florida, Hawaii and Arizona. Jack retired from the U.S. Army in 1979.
When he retired from the Army, the family returned to Iowa, residing in Nevada. Jack was employed with Iowa DOT in Ames, Iowa, for 20 years; retiring in 2002. In 2004 they moved to Hutchinson to be closer to family.
Jack enjoyed attending all of the sport activities his grandchildren participated in. He loved fishing, especially going to Leach Lake, camping, gardening and feeding the birds.
Jack is survived by his wife Judith; two children, Robert Rube and wife JoBeth, of Otter Rock, Oregon, and Tamara Marker and husband Shayne, of Waconia; five grandchildren, Paetton Rube Marchbanks, Malie Rube, Royce Marker, Estelle Marker and Soren Marker; one great-grandson, Henry Levi Marchbanks; his sister Janet York; brother-in-law Bobby; brother Jim Rube; sister-in-law Becky; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Rollin and Dorothy Rube; sister Dixie Lee Rube; grandparents, Orville and Dora Rube, and Roscoe and Nettie Worden; and several aunts and uncles.