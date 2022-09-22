Aug. 11, 2022
James J. Blommer, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Paul Wolf. Special music is, “On Eagle’s Wings” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer is Chris Blommer.
James Joseph Blommer was born on July 18, 1942, in Waite Park. He was the son of Louis and Victoria (Dehler) Blommer. James was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in St. Cloud and was a graduate of the St. Cloud Technical High School Class of 1960.
James entered active military service in the United States Navy on March 12, 1964, at Saint Cloud and served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He received an Honorable Discharge on April 1, 1966, from the USS Boston (CAG-1), and achieved the rate of Navy Fireman.
James was employed in the production department at 3M. He retired in Oct. 2020. James was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
James enjoyed being outdoors fishing. He especially enjoyed being a grandpa.
James passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
James is survived by his son, Chris Blommer of Cottage Grove; granddaughter, Courtney Blommer of Inver Grove Heights; siblings, Al (Elaine) Blommer St. Cloud, Donny (Mary) Blommer of Anchorage, Alaska, Shirley Muntifering of St. Augusta, Delores Thielen of St. Cloud, Theresa Erkens of St. Cloud; many other relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Victoria Blommer; son, Scott Blommer; sister, Caroline Erickson; brothers-in-law, Fran Muntifering, Clarence Erkens, and Bill Thielen; nephew, Rick Muntifering; niece, Melissa Blommer.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the funeral chapel immediately following the committal service.
