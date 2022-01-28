Jan. 27, 2022
James ‘Jimbo’ Espelund, 68 of Watkins, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
James was born March 14, 1953, to Oliver and Helen (McCarney) Espelund in Litchfield. Following graduation from Litchfield, he joined the Army where he served for four years, some of which was served in Germany.
On Sept. 10, 1982, James married the love of his life, Cheryl Scherr. They had five children while they lived in Big Lake and they moved to Watkins shortly after the youngest was born. Jimbo's passion was driving truck. He spent his life hauling everything from grain to oil to farm equipment for harvest. He was always saying "Next year I will retire!" and when the next year came, he was back on the road.
Jimbo was a rough-cut man who enjoyed a cold beer, a big dip, dancing and laughter. Though he never was one to openly show his emotions, he had a brighter light to him whenever his grandchildren were around. He will be deeply missed by those who were lucky enough to know and love him.
Jimbo is survived by his five children, Jeremy (Sammi) Espelund of Watkins, Brandon Espelund of Watkins, Courtney (Jay) Espelund of Fairhaven, Cole (Lisa) Espelund of Watkins, Jeniffer (Travis) Larson of South Haven; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his three sisters, Sharon Meyers of Maple Lake, Rosemary Justison of Kimball, and Pauline Noggle of Watkins; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cheryl; brother Leo Espelund; sister Evelyn Raggner; and cousin James Justison.
