Jan. 14, 2021
James Frederick Getzkow, 64, of Eden Valley passed away peacefully Jan. 14. Memorial service will 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at A/G Lighthouse Church of Litchfield.
Jim was born in Eden Valley, attended Eden Valley High School and St. Cloud Technical College. He was raised on the family farm and owned several businesses in his lifetime.
Jim is survived by his wife Robin (Fox) Getzkow; and daughter Danielle Getzkow of Eden Valley.
Jim was preceded in death by father Fredrick Getzkow; mother Yvonne (Coulter) Getzkow; and sister Judith Getzkow.
Benson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.