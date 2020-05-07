April 29, 2020
James (Jim) H. Nygaard, 61, formerly of Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly in his home April 29 in Hastings. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
James was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Litchfield to Harold and Irma (Maher) Nygaard.
James is survived by the mother of his children, Audrey Nygaard of Hutchinson; his children, Joshua and wife Raquel of Northfied, Jordan and wife Jenna of New Prague, and Jacob of Shakopee; grandchildren, Breanna, Brody, Eli, Mason and Rylan.
He is also survived by his father Harold Nygaard of Litchfield; siblings, Jane Angier (Cord) of Arizona, Barb Werner (Bob) of Litchfield, Bev Farley (Dan) of Illinois, Judy Rittgers of Oklahoma, Mary Mack (Ron) of Litchfield, Sue Nystrom (Byron) of Long Prairie, Jo Olson of Willmar, and Bill Nygaard (Sandy) of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irma.
James was loved and will be missed by many.